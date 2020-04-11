|
MT. MARION- Robert J. “Bob” Sauers, Jr., 66, of Country Club Drive died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 3, 1954 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Robert and Edith Sauers, Sr. A lifelong area resident he was employed as a carpenter. Bob enjoyed family gatherings, barbeques, Sunday breakfasts, and pool parties. Survivors include his life long partner, Rose Evans; daughters: Kristin Kramer, Linda Gibbons, Fran Squires; his siblings: Edith Yerkes, Pamela Nyucassy, Jack Sauers, Margaret Burke, and Julie Desch; and his grandchildren: Kelly, Lisa and Kyle Gibbons, Michael, Kevin and Scott Squires, Nicholas and Katelyn Earp. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Sauers, III, and a brother, Norman Desch. In the interest of public safety and following mandates by the Governor of the State of New York his services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-sauers-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020