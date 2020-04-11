Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sauers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Sauers Jr.


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Sauers Jr. Obituary
MT. MARION- Robert J. “Bob” Sauers, Jr., 66, of Country Club Drive died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 3, 1954 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Robert and Edith Sauers, Sr. A lifelong area resident he was employed as a carpenter. Bob enjoyed family gatherings, barbeques, Sunday breakfasts, and pool parties. Survivors include his life long partner, Rose Evans; daughters: Kristin Kramer, Linda Gibbons, Fran Squires; his siblings: Edith Yerkes, Pamela Nyucassy, Jack Sauers, Margaret Burke, and Julie Desch; and his grandchildren: Kelly, Lisa and Kyle Gibbons, Michael, Kevin and Scott Squires, Nicholas and Katelyn Earp. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Sauers, III, and a brother, Norman Desch. In the interest of public safety and following mandates by the Governor of the State of New York his services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-sauers-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -