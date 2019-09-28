Home

OLIVEBRIDGE- Robert J. Sickler, Jr., 69, of Olivebridge died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany.Born Jan. 4, 1950 in Kingston; he was a son of Isabell (Hogan) Sickler and the late Robert J. Sickler, Sr.A veteran of the Vietnam War, Robert served our country in the U.S. Marines. He was employed by Callanan Industries as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Robert was a member of the Joyce Schirick Post 1386 VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and going camping.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Christine (Allen) Sickler; his son, Robert J. Sickler, III, and his wife Michelle; his daughter, Cori Sickler; his stepson, Derek Scheltmeyer (Clare Castro); his sister, Patricia DeGraff and her husband Ted; his brothers, Wayne Sickler, Sr., and his wife Carol, Richard Sickler and his wife Jean; his grandchildren, Bryan Sickler, Brooke Lent, Nicole Sickler, Treyvon Mayo and DeAndre Mayo; his step-grandchildren, Alexander Scheltmeyer and Riley Scheltmeyer; and his great-grandchildren, Mason Lent and Bradley Lent. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Joyce Schirick Post 1386 VFW will conduct a ritual at 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-sickler-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019
