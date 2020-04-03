Home

SHOKAN- Robert James Newman, “Jim”, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Jim was born in Wawarsing, N.Y., and celebrated his 90th birthday in February. He graduated from Ellenville High School, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1948-1952. Jim was employed at IBM Kingston and retired after 35 years. Jim was a volunteer firefighter and Life Member of the Olive Fire Department, and a member of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; his daughter, Patricia Wolff (Rick); and son, Mark. Jim had five grandchildren Ryan, Evan, Rachel, Drew, and Eric, and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Emma. The Newman family wishes to thank the wonderful people from HV Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Olive Fire Department, P.O. Box 1309, Olivebridge, N.Y., 12461. Private graveside services are being held at the discretion of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Jim’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-james-newman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2020
