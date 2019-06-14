|
|
Robert (Bobby) John Daniels CULEBRA, P.R.- Robert (Bobby) John Daniels, passed away at his home on May 27, 2019. Born Sept. 25, 1974 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of Rachel Coyle and Henry Daniels, Sr. Bobby had the ability to bring people together whether it was making music with his friends or living his life in the sun in Culebra, P.R. He loved life with a passion and was happiest with the simple pleasures it brings. Bobby was a musician, known as Bobby Delicious or Bobby D. who made an unmistakable impact in the Upstate New York Hip Hop scene. Bobby loved cooking, fishing, Georgie’s cooking, creating music, hanging at Zaco Taco’s, growing his garden, caring for the animals on his friend Patty’s farm, and spending time with family and good friends. Bobby loved Culebra, P.R., and the simplicity of life on the Island. He will be deeply missed and we mourn his passing. Survivors include his siblings who love him so very much, Henry Daniels (Carla) of St. Augustine, Fla., Marjorie (Harry) Block of Saugerties, William Fallows of Kingston, Donna (Thomas)Petersen of the Town of Ulster, N.Y., Gidget (Jeffrey) Anagnos of Red Hook, N.Y., Lisa Daniels of Kingston N.Y., and Carly Daniels of Saugerties. Also, many nephews, nieces, and close friends. His service of rememberance will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Seamon Wilsey Funeral Home, Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. A celebration of his life will continue at the Dutch Barn at Kiersted house. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Bobby’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 16, 2019