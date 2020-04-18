|
|
KINGSTON- Robert John Murphy, 89, of Kingston, N.Y., died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Lyon Mountain, N.Y., on April 23, 1930; son of John and Grace (Supley) Murphy. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1951 to 1953. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he was employed as an Industrial Engineer with IBM, Poughkeepsie. The Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, was entrusted with the care and graveside service arrangements for Robert. Due to the current virus pandemic, interment and graveside service in the Veterans Section of the New Paltz Cemetery, 81 Plains Road, New Paltz, N.Y., was held privately. Leave an expression of condolence by visiting Robert's Book of Memories at: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-john-murphy
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020