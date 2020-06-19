KINGSTON-On June 10, 2020, Robert Joseph Pugliese, 26, from Kingston, N.Y., lost his life in a tragic car accident. Even though he was taken from us too soon, there is no question that his life was full. Nobody had a bigger heart than Robert. His lasting legacy will be his unyielding love for his family and friends.Robert is survived by his wife, Kyla Pugliese, two beautiful children, his mother Christina Pugliese, his father Michael Pugliese, his brother Joseph Pugliese and his extended family. His family will be holding a private memorial service in his honor, followed by a celebration of his life amongst his family and friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Robert Post Park. Visitors must wear face covering and social distancing may limit capacity. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-joseph-pugliese
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.