Robert Joseph Pugliese
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON-On June 10, 2020, Robert Joseph Pugliese, 26, from Kingston, N.Y., lost his life in a tragic car accident. Even though he was taken from us too soon, there is no question that his life was full. Nobody had a bigger heart than Robert. His lasting legacy will be his unyielding love for his family and friends.Robert is survived by his wife, Kyla Pugliese, two beautiful children, his mother Christina Pugliese, his father Michael Pugliese, his brother Joseph Pugliese and his extended family. His family will be holding a private memorial service in his honor, followed by a celebration of his life amongst his family and friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Robert Post Park. Visitors must wear face covering and social distancing may limit capacity. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-joseph-pugliese

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Robert Post Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved