S. CAROLINA-Robert "Puggy"Joseph Pugliese. Robert was born and raised by his mother Christina Hall Pugliese and father Michael Pugliese in Kingston, N.Y. He died in a tragic car accident on June 10th 2020 near his home in Charleston, S.C. at the age of 26. Robert left behind, his wife, Kyla Alexis Ehler Stephens Pugliese, 23, our son Sandy, one, and daughter Kiya, four months. Robert graduated Suny Ulster with an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts and had a passion for philosophy and writing poetry. He was convinced that the next "big thing" was launching our trash into orbit. Robert loved spending time with family, losing at video games and traveling to various states just to stuff our faces with food. He grew up indoors, hated to get his feet dirty and never left the house without bugspray. After marriage that changed drastically. Robert spent many hours gardening barefoot with me and our children listening to bullfrogs and feeding the turtles strawberries. He enjoyed listening to heavy metal in the mornings and opera in the evenings, saving wildlife, especially turtles, and dreamed of mastering the perfect vegan chocolate chip cookie recipe. He did. Robert and I got married at our dream destination on May 2nd, 2017 at sunrise on Folly Beach. We ate so much food the entire week prior, that we spent our wedding night joking about neither of us being able to zipper our attire that morning. The night before his passing, we visited baby goats with the children followed by a trip to the beach. I was reminded of the only other time we had gone to the beach in the evening many years before. It was our first time at Folly, and we were knee deep in the ocean. Robert asked me to stop kicking him twice before I informed him it was impossible considering I was three feet away. In all our years of being work-out buddies those were the best high knees I have ever seen. Robert leaves behind his brother Joseph Pugliese. They grew up thinking they were pro wrestlers and never passed up a chance to bodyslam each other into the living room couch. Robert dedicated his life to being the best husband and father he could be and stopped at nothing to make sure we were happy. A special thank you to everyone at Charleston NWS Commissary for the endless love and support and giving Robert a second home.A celebration of Robert's life will be hosted at 517 Man O War Ln, Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461 on July 2, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. Robert wished to experience a sea turtle release at our local rehabilitation center. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to https://donate.scaquarium.org/donate in efforts to "adopt" and care for a rescued sea turtle in Robert's name. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-puggy-joseph-pugliese-1
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.