MARBLETOWN- On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, Robert Kelley Wogan, maverick, husband, father, and friend passed away at the age of 52. Born in Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City on July 16, 1968; Robert (Bop) came into this world with a commanding presence, leaving an impact like a meteorite on those he impressed upon. As the firstborn son of Robert and Phyllis Volz Wogan, Robert ran the streets of New York City, captivating his peers and developing lifelong friendships. After graduating from Bronx Science High school he first attended Eckerd College and ultimately graduated from Columbia University with a BA. Robert was able to use his degree in the arts, in addition to his resourceful nature, as a point of reference throughout his life’s work and endeavors. He had lighting installations showcased in Liverpool, England, and on the infamous cruiseliner the S.S. United States in Philadelphia, Pa. A selection of his work is currently on display in the Hurley Motorsports shop in Stone Ridge, N.Y. On June 15, 2002 Robert married his wife, Christina Ludas. Robert and Christina’s relationship was that of an unlikely pairing that was cut short after only 20 years. However, their vortex of love created lasting joy, manifested as their three beautiful children Olivia, Violet, and Reid. They worked as a team to tackle both family and landscaping projects. Together, they curated a beautiful life. Robert was a devoted father who delighted in simplistic pleasures such as; family dinners, a red ripe tomato, swims in the salty ocean, walks at twilight, earnest conversations, and the smiles of those he loved. Robert was able to establish meaningful connections by way of his “no BS policy.” He was charismatic and exuded confidence. With the reputation as the “most interesting man in the world” Robert’s complex and magnetic personality never ceased to draw attention. Robert was a masterly orator, capable of convincing anyone of anything. This take charge attitude never waivered, in fact, it guided him through his years of coping with cancer. He managed this diagnosis like no other, Robert's strength made you believe he was invincible. Nothing could diminish his assertive personality. Robert lived a life unexpected and his strength went beyond, his spirit is infinite. He is survived by his wife, Christina and their three children: Olivia, Violet, and Reid; his mother of Morganton, N.C., Phyllis J. Voltz Wogan, her partner, Robert P.; his brother, Stephen Wogan; and his uncle, Ken Volz, Jr. This extends to his family of sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, who all were enamored with Robert, and will miss him forever. He is preceded by his father Robert Wogan. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., Rosendale, assisted the family with cremation arrangements. There will be a private inurnment service held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, to honor the unique life of Robert K.Wogan. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
