Robert Kent Alden Jr. Obituary
HURLEY- It is with deep sadness that the Alden family announces the passing of Robert Kent Alden, Jr.; loving husband, father and grandfather.Bob was born in Whitman, Mass., to the late Robert and Ellen Mannix Alden. He graduated from Whitman High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for nine years, including the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, Bob was hired by IBM as a computer programmer. Bob retired from IBM in 1999. He and his wife enjoyed 10 years of motor homing, visiting all 50 states and Canada. Bob was an avid reader and a member of the Mensa Society. He enjoyed metal detecting on Cape Cod and spent years returning the jewelry he found to its owners.Bob is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Beth; son, Richard and his wife Sarah; and grandchildren, Taylor, Eric, and Alex.He was predeceased by his son, Robert.As per his wishes services are private. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-kent-alden-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019
