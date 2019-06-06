|
Robert L. Cline KINGSTON- Robert L. Cline, passed away June 5, 2019 after a long illness at the age of 67. Formerly of Saugerties, he was a resident of Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was predeceased by his parents Louise Wiedemann Cline and J. Garwood “Gink” Cline of Kingston, N.Y. He was also predeceased by his beloved brother, Michael Cline, and Boo his beloved Lab. Bob attended area schools, served in the U.S. Navy on the USS John F. Kennedy during the Vietnam War. After discharge from the Navy he came home and worked as a sheet metalist and supervisor unit his stroke in 2008. He was a passionate fisherman, avid and voracious reader and a lover of all movie genres. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Cline Nickerson of Saugerties, N.Y.;, and his brother, Michael Jacobs and his wife Maria of Fort Washington, MD. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the staff at Golden Hill on 2A for their care, compassion, laughter, and humanity. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Private burial will be held New Paltz Rural Cemetery Ulster County Veterans Section. Bob lived his life on his own terms. If anyone would like to make a donation on Bob’s behalf, he was very fond of St. Jude’s.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 7, 2019