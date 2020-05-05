KERHONKSON- Robert M. Wince of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation. He was 73 years old. Robert was born on March 3, 1947 in Brooklyn, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose Marie (Kravitz) Wince. Robert graduated from Long Island University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree. He retired in 2005 from Cordoza High School in New York City where he was a Teacher and later the Dean of Students. Robert was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Rangers. In his down time Robert enjoyed going to the casinos but his favorite place was Mohegan Sun. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his dear friend, Michael Sawitsky; his cousin, Chris Cacace and his wife Debbie; and the many students he influenced throughout his career. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother Alan J. Wince. Services will be held privately. Burial will take place at Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson. Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. 845-626-3331. To send a personal condolence to Robert’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-m-mince
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 5 to May 6, 2020.