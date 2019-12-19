|
BARRYTOWN- Robert Michael Standard passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 at 7:02 p.m. in his home, surrounded by his wife and three children. Robert and Hee Hun have lived on the Barrytown Campus for the last several years. They are known for their early morning prayer walks and for their love of HDH. Robert was born in West Los Angeles, Calif., to Louis and Dorothy Standard. His two brothers, Joel and Gary Standard, were with him the day before he passed. Robert attended UC Berkeley,and Hasting and Georgetown Law Schools passing the Bar in both California and Washington D.C. Later he graduated from the Unification Theological Seminary. Robert joined the Unification Church in 1970, at the Berkeley Center under the leadership of Dr. Ang. Robert worked for the US Government in the White House specializing in amnesty cases, and then in the Treasury Department. He ran his own Law Office in Los Angeles, Calif. He worked for Friends of the United Nations and the Global Forum on Human Settlement, United Nation recognized NGOs. He served as a board member of the Unification Church International (UCI). Robert was a founding member and vice president of One Way Production – which created the movie “Incheon”. He served with Dr. Chang Shik Yang to attempt to reverse True Father’s court case and as the Director of Legal Affairs for The Universal Peace Federation (UPF). Robert is known for being loyal, honest, humble, gentle, kind-hearted, willful, visionary, creative, and righteous. Once, True Father laid his hand on Robert’s forehead and asked him to “become the standard of America.” Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com A Seonghwa Ceremony will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Unification Theological Seminary, Lecture Hall 1, 30 Seminary Dr., Barrytown, N.Y., 12507. Burial to follow in the Red Church Cemetery, Tivoli. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-michael-standard
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 20, 2019