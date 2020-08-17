CONWAY, S.C.- Robert Michael Werner, age 77, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Mr. Werner was born in New York; a son of the late Robert John Werner and Sophie Sefcik. He loved to go fishing and bowling. Mr. Werner enjoyed traveling especially to Atlantic City. Surviving are his wife, Carol Ann Werner of 54 years; three sons, Michael Werner (Sharon) of Arlington, Va., Robert Werner (Jacki) of Atlanta, Ga., and Jeffery Werner (Kathleen) of Port Ewen, N.Y.; two daughters, Sherri Zeidler (Kenny) of Saugerties, N.Y., and Stefanie Tofil (Mark) Sykesville, Md.; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenneth Werner of San Francisco, Calif., and Richard Werner of Port Ewen, N.Y. Memorials may be sent to Shriners of Springfield, Mass. The family is not planning any services at this time. A private burial with family only will be at a later date. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-michael-werner