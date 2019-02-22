|
|
Robert Anthony “Bobby” Musillo SAUGERTIES- Robert Anthony “Bobby” Musillo, 67, of West Saugerties-Woodstock Rd. died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Kingston City Hospital. Born July 4, 1951 in Kingston he was the son of the late Carmine and Gertrude Musillo. A lifetime area resident that started his career working in construction with John Mullen and later worked for local contractors union #265 & #279 for many years. He was a talented craftsman having his side business “Bobs Home Improvements”. Bobby was also a gifted musician that was involved with several bands, he also had the opportunity to travel around the entire U.S. several times and play. Besides his passion for music he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with his Schnauzer, Buffy, eating his favorite Italian recipes, charcuterie, and vacationing The Cape where he could do his fishing. Survivors include his significant other, Marge Chlud; three grandchildren: Tyler Wenzel, Angelo, and Jackson Musillo; a sister, Patricia Musillo Dixon of Saugerties; a niece, Marissa Dixon; and two nephews, Frank and Jonathan Dixon. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Jason Musillo. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Internment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com For those wishing to donate, in of lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bob’s Memory be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. The link to the Foundation is https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/Ro bertAnthonyMusillo
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2019