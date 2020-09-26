SAUGERTIES- Robert P. Byne, 85, of Manorville Road passed peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 26, 1934, in Oakdale, Long Island, N.Y., the son of Harry and Rose Metzler Byne. Robert was a Veteran and served on the USS Bennington. He was a lifelong member of the Sayville, N.Y., volunteer ambulance company with his wife, Lucille, who were both crew chiefs. Also, he was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge of Sayville, N.Y. He worked on the waters of Long Island on his boat digging clams and fishing in his early years. He retired from the NY Telephone Company in 90's. Robert enjoyed landscaping and gardening on his property with his wife Lucille, who predeceased him in 2016. Survivors include his children, Donna (Craig) Ormandy of Palenville; son, retired Police Detective Richard P. Byne of Saugerties; and a granddaughter, Patricia Celeste Ormandy of Palenville. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard H. Byne, of San Antonio, Texas. His Funeral Service will be held privately at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be share on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-p-byne