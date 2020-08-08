BOCA RATON, FLA.- Robert S. Weber, 81, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Kingston, died Aug. 5, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, to Jack and Lillian Weber. After receiving his BA at City College, Robert received his Doctor of Optometry degree at the New England College of Optometry. He settled in Kingston, N.Y., with his beloved wife Suellen and daughters Lara and Arianne in 1971. Son Ryon was born in 1973. Over the next 34 years, his optometric practice grew and thrived. He was an incredible caregiver, who gave so much of himself to those that truly needed it. He was a long time and active volunteer in the Lions Club and SEEK. His running group at the YMCA, his tennis, and his love for NY sports teams kept him busy. In 2005, Robert and Suellen moved to Boca Raton, Fla. He began teaching classes on the history of rock and roll. He sang in several local choirs, where he enjoyed performing. He and Suellen had a wonderful life in Florida, where they enjoyed good times with friends. Some of Robert’s best times were with his grandchildren. He adored doing “exercises with Zayde” with them, and teaching them new things. He was there for bar and bat mitzvahs, skating performances, confirmations, and large and small family gatherings of every kind. This wonderful husband, father, grandfather, optometrist, and friend is survived by his wife, Suellen; children, Lara (Frank), Arianne (Ian), and Ryon; and grandchildren, Jack, Sophie, Isabel, and Madelyn. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Montrepose Cemetery, with Rabbi Yael Romer of Congregational Emanuel, officiating. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Robert’s with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Robert by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-s-weber