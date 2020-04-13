|
LAKE KATRINE- Robert (Bobby) Joseph Sauers, Jr., 66, of Lake Katrine passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on Jan. 3, 1954. Bobby is survived by his loving partner and best friend of 41 years, Gig Stauble; son, Robert J. Sauers, III, (predeceased); daughter-in-law, Heather Molinari-Sauers (predeceased); daughter, Jara Sauers; and two beloved grandsons, who were the light of his life, Robert J. Sauers, IV, and Joseph R. Sauers. Bobby is also survived by Shadow the bearded dragon, many nieces and nephews, and friends who called him family. Bobby lived life to the fullest; he worked hard, played hard, and was always quick to lend a helping hand. His smile was infectious, his stories were amusing, and he was the first one to offer up a hug when you walked in the room. Our hearts are broken by the loss of a partner, father and “Carpa”. We will hold him forever in our heart and find comfort in knowing he is in heaven with his son Robert and his loyal Dobermans, Apollo, Satan, Luther, and Zukie. A private memorial for Bobby will take place at a later date, and will be held by family and friends. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-sauers-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 14, 2020