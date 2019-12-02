Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Carnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scott Carnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Scott Carnes Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Robert Scott Carnes, 57, of Russell St. died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center.Born Sept. 8, 1942 in Ft. Knox, Ky; he is the son of Sharon Carnes and the late Richard Carnes. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy he was employed by Stage Coach Taxi in Saugerties. Besides his mother of Long Island, survivors include two sons: Jay Carnes of Saugerties and Ray Carnes of Japan; three sisters: Rebecca Bouchard of Saugerties, Tina of Long Island, and Alicia Carnes of Dallas; and a brother, Douglas Carnes of Las Vegas. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and LaFayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment with military honors will be held in the Trinity Cemetery. Friends will be received Tuesday 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-scott-carnes
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -