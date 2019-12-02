|
SAUGERTIES- Robert Scott Carnes, 57, of Russell St. died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center.Born Sept. 8, 1942 in Ft. Knox, Ky; he is the son of Sharon Carnes and the late Richard Carnes. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy he was employed by Stage Coach Taxi in Saugerties. Besides his mother of Long Island, survivors include two sons: Jay Carnes of Saugerties and Ray Carnes of Japan; three sisters: Rebecca Bouchard of Saugerties, Tina of Long Island, and Alicia Carnes of Dallas; and a brother, Douglas Carnes of Las Vegas. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and LaFayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment with military honors will be held in the Trinity Cemetery. Friends will be received Tuesday 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-scott-carnes
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 3, 2019