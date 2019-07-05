Home

Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Congregation Agudat Achim Cemetery
Central Avenue
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
At the Home of Susan and Michael Karp
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
At the Home of Susan and Michael Karp
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
At the Home of Susan and Michael Karp
Robert Siegal Obituary
Robert “Bob” Siegal NISKAYUA- Robert “Bob” Siegal, age 91 years old, died in Hancock, Mass., on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born April 25, 1928 in New York City, to Morris and Betty Siegal. Bob graduated City College of New York (CCNY). On Dec. 10, 1949, Bob married Ruth Schnur. Bob lived in Niskayuna, N.Y., for the past 3 years and Kingston, N.Y., for the previous 40 years. He worked at Universal Builders Supply in Red Hook, N.Y., until his retirement. Bob was a member of Congregation Agudat Achim in Niskayuna and served in many officer positions at Congregation Ahavath Israel in Kingston, N.Y. Survivors include his wife Ruth of 69 years; daughter, Susan Karp (Michael); daughter, Marcia Barasch (Joel); son, Stephen Siegal (fiancée Cathy); daughter, Barbara Siegal; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Hershfield (Ira); and brother-in-law, Ike (Frances). Bob was preceded in death by his sister Frances. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Congregation Agudat Achim Cemetery, Central Avenue, Schenectady, N.Y. Shiva will be held at the home of Susan and Michael Karp, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememo rialchapel.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 6, 2019
