Robert Spreitzer
NEWBURGH- Robert Spreitzer, 32, of Ruby died unexpectedly, Friday, July 31, 2020. Born Sept. 5, 1987 in Pensacola, Fla.; he is the son of Glenn P. Spreitzer and Wei (VanSchoyck) Burchett. He was employed by Asplundh Tree Experts as a certified journeyman and a member of IBEW local 1249. He enjoyed playing ice hockey and that was his first love. Rob always wanted to be like legendary New Jersey devils goalie Martin Brodeur. He followed his love for the game and played as a goalie for many years . His favorite football team was the Cowboys and he enjoyed going to the football games. He spent his last years fighting the demons of addiction and although he lost and he never stopped fighting to get clean. Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Alexander and Ryleigh; his siblings, Tabitha Burchett, Ziazetta Spreitzer, Shaun Spreitzer and Quentin Wilson; his aunts, Sara Spreitzer and Linda Riedel; his uncle, John Spreitzer; his niece, Kennedy; and his nephews, Izayah, Orion, and Atlas. Robert's grandmother, Marie Spreitzer died previously. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-spreitzer

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
