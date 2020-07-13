SAUGERTIES- Robert Storm died suddenly, Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home. He was 65 years old. Born Sept. 12, 1954 in Brooklyn, N.Y.; he was the son of Arthur and Carmella Cifaldi Storm. He worked as a chef in various kitchens, including the Friar Tuck in Kiskatom for many years. Survivors include his children, Joseph Storm, Thomas Storm, Craig Storm and his wife Kristel, Melissa Storm Chimni and her husband Sherry, Mark Storm and his wife Amanda, Amber Storm, and Tiffany Storm; five grandchildren, Carmella, Leah, Levi, Jackson, and Grayson; and his siblings, Gale, Athur, and Frank. He was predeceased by his wife, Deborah in 2017, his daughter, Michelle in 2017; his son, Robert Storm, Jr., in 2015, and his sister, Maryann. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 9 until 11 a.m., face masks and social distancing are required per NYS regulations. Please offer your condolences for Robert and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com
