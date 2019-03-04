Home

Robert T. McGinnis Obituary
Robert T. McGinnis RUBY- Robert T. McGinnis, 55, of E. Side Hill died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital after a long and difficult journey. Born May 21, 1963 he was the son of Kathleen Gray of Saugerties and Robert G. McGinnis of South Carolina. Robert was a kind and loving soul, who was beloved by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his loving heart, warm smile, kind spirit, love of motorcycles, and his many talents as a master carpenter, mechanic and well driller. He owned and operated East Side Construction and Bob McGinnis Pounder Well Drilling. Besides his parents, survivors include his wife, Tracy McGinnis; son, Robert T. McGinnis of Kingston; daughter, Nicole McGinnis of N. Adams, Mass.; stepdaughter, Britny Malloy; three grandchildren: Aidan Dus, Destiny, and Devin Shultis; two brothers, Randolph McGinnis and Jeffery (Danette) Kadlic; sister, Aileen Rosenberg; and several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Friends will be received Thursday 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2019
