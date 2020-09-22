1/1
Robert Tammany
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SELKIRK, N.Y.- Robert, “Turk” Tammany of Selkirk, N.Y., entered into eternal rest with our Lord at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, N.Y., on Sept. 19,2020, after a brave and valiant battle with cancer. Born in Queens Village, N.Y., on Feb. 20, 1956, Bob was the son of the late Frances Ciliberti Tammany and Edward Tammany. The family moved to Saugerties in 1970 and Bob attended and graduated from Saugerties High School, class of 1974. Throughout his youth Bob was active in sports playing baseball and football, even taking up ice hockey as an adult playing in a Men’s League in Albany. After graduating from high school he worked in construction for many years and then pursued a career as a New York State Corrections Officer, retiring in 2010. Predeceased by his parents Frances and Edward Tammany, and his grandparents, Lucrezia and Corrado Ciliberti; he is survived by his sisters, Maureen VanDeusen and her husband Neal of Hudson, N.Y., LuAnn Fetcho and her husband, Rick of Linwood, N.J., and Helen Francello and her husband, Tom of Glasco, N.Y.; as well as his nieces, Meagan Mackerer and her husband Andrew of Cherry Hill, N.J., Allyson Fetcho of Margate, N.J.; and nephews, Mark VanDeusen (Courtney McDonald) of Hudson, N.Y., Eric Fetcho (Betsy Ash) of Sacramento, Calif, Michael Francello and his wife Rebecca Thornton, of Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.; his aunts, Jenny Gurry of Sayville, Long Island, Dolly Ciliberti Bay Shore, Long Island; and his great-nephews, Noah and Benjamin Mackerer of Cherry Hill, N.J. Many cousins survive from Long Island, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Arizona. Bob is also survived by his Pastor and friend, Lou Giampaglia of Voorheesville, N.Y. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette, Sts., Saugerties. His Memorial Service will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Kings Chapel Church, Glenmont, N.Y., 12077. Memorial donations may be sent to Compassion International at compassion.com, or, United World Missions LLC, 205 Regency Executive Park Dr., Charlotte, NC 28217 or Kings Chapel Church 440 Route 9W, Glenmont, N.Y., 12077. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-tammany

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved