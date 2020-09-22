Robert Tammany

SELKIRK, N.Y.- Robert, “Turk” Tammany of Selkirk, N.Y., entered into eternal rest with our Lord at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, N.Y., on Sept. 19,2020, after a brave and valiant battle with cancer. Born in Queens Village, N.Y., on Feb. 20, 1956, Bob was the son of the late Frances Ciliberti Tammany and Edward Tammany. The family moved to Saugerties in 1970 and Bob attended and graduated from Saugerties High School, class of 1974. Throughout his youth Bob was active in sports playing baseball and football, even taking up ice hockey as an adult playing in a Men’s League in Albany. After graduating from high school he worked in construction for many years and then pursued a career as a New York State Corrections Officer, retiring in 2010. Predeceased by his parents Frances and Edward Tammany, and his grandparents, Lucrezia and Corrado Ciliberti; he is survived by his sisters, Maureen VanDeusen and her husband Neal of Hudson, N.Y., LuAnn Fetcho and her husband, Rick of Linwood, N.J., and Helen Francello and her husband, Tom of Glasco, N.Y.; as well as his nieces, Meagan Mackerer and her husband Andrew of Cherry Hill, N.J., Allyson Fetcho of Margate, N.J.; and nephews, Mark VanDeusen (Courtney McDonald) of Hudson, N.Y., Eric Fetcho (Betsy Ash) of Sacramento, Calif, Michael Francello and his wife Rebecca Thornton, of Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.; his aunts, Jenny Gurry of Sayville, Long Island, Dolly Ciliberti Bay Shore, Long Island; and his great-nephews, Noah and Benjamin Mackerer of Cherry Hill, N.J. Many cousins survive from Long Island, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Arizona. Bob is also survived by his Pastor and friend, Lou Giampaglia of Voorheesville, N.Y. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette, Sts., Saugerties. His Memorial Service will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Kings Chapel Church, Glenmont, N.Y., 12077. Memorial donations may be sent to Compassion International at compassion.com
, or, United World Missions LLC, 205 Regency Executive Park Dr., Charlotte, NC 28217 or Kings Chapel Church 440 Route 9W, Glenmont, N.Y., 12077. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-tammany