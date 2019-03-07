|
Robert Vincent Cipriano LAKE KATRINE- Robert Vincent Cipriano, born Oct. 21,1961 passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Our brother loved life, lived it to it’s fullest, in the fast lane, driving it like he stole it. Fast cars, fast motorcycles, fast snowmobiles…always having the need for speed. Never a fear of what keeps most of us from living and experiencing life. He said go big or go home. He traveled out west skiing Telluride with our dad. Bobby couldn’t just drive to NASCAR races he had to helicopter out. Deep sea fishing, taking glider plane rides, living life on the edge and enjoying every moment. He also enjoyed the slow lane, snuggling with his pups Shadow and JJ, working on his property with his John Deere tractor, hunting with his brother and father and spending time with Tisha. Bob and Joe have their custom home building business and together have built beautiful homes throughout the Hudson Valley. I happen to be one of the fortunate, living in a home built with LOVE by him and so is Mom, Linda, and Joey. Bobby leaves behind his loving mother, Velma Mae (Vickie) Cipriano and her partner Lou Balassone; his father, Frank Vincent Cipriano; sister, Linda Burhans; brother, Joseph Victor Cipriano (Kim); sister, Cheryl Lynn Loveland (Danny); his wonderful fiancé, Tisha Martin; his pups, JJ and Shadow; his uncle, Victor Hover; nieces, Cassandra Mae Murphy, Alyssa Cipriano, Elaina Cipriano; great-nephews, Brayden Smythe and Tucker Smythe; and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Victor and Elizabeth Hover, and Vincent Cipriano. Special mention to his best buddy Vinny Saraceno who helped us care for Bob in his last days, to Nick Williams who he mentored and loved like a son, and to his Hospice nurse Courtney Powell for her compassionate care. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2 to 4p.m. and 7 to 9p.m. at Sweet’s Funeral home, Inc., Rte 9, Hyde Park. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers donations in Bobby’s name may be made to the Kingston ASPCA or to a local Jack Russel Terrier Rescue. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2019