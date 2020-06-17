KINGSTON-Robert W. Cawley, 88, of Second Avenue, Kingston died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born Sept. 16, 1931 in New Haven, Conn. he was the son of the late Kenneth W. and Dorothy (Roberts) Cawley. Robert was employed as a carpenter for Colonial Roofing. He was a life member of Arbeiter Maenner Chor of New Haven, Connecticut, and a member of the Friday Breakfast Club. Robert is survived by his children: Catherine Jones and her husband Michael, Constance Carr and her husband C. Cale, Robert T. Bailey III and Wayne C. Bailey. His grandchildren Dylan Bailey, Dakota Bailey, Austin Bailey, Taylor Bailey, Skyler Bailey, Zachary Carr and Carley Bailey. Great- grandchildren also survive. He is predeceased by his wife Nancy E. Cawley and his brother William K. Cawley. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 5 p.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. Inurnment will take place on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Marion Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-w-cawley
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.