BERN, N.C.- Mr. Robert W. "Bob" Milner, 65, passed away at home Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with his wife, Joanne Friedman nearby.A native of Orange County, N.Y., Bob was the son of Josephine and Robert H. Milner, a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from Ulster County, N.Y., as a welfare fraud investigator. He was a faithful friend of Bill W. for over 35 years, and enjoyed music, fishing, boating, grilling, and photography.A gathering of family and friends will be 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held in New Bern in the next few weeks. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Andrea Rizzo Foundation, 10 East Beach Road #2 Charlestown, R.I., 02813, or, www.dreasdream.org. to benefit children who have cancer. Those wishing to offer condolences and words of hope may visit www.pollockbest.com.Bob is survived by his wife, Joanne W. Friedman; his daughter, Lindsay Cook, of Woodstock, N.Y.; his step son, Michael Patrick, of New Haven, Conn.; and his step daughter, Lisa Patrick and husband Joe Norden, of Astoria, N.Y. He also leaves behind his beautiful granddaughter, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Norden. Also his sister, Barbara Affuso and husband Dominick, of Marlboro, N.Y., with his nieces and nephews and their families.Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Milner Family http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-milner
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 16, 2019