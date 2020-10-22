1/1
Robin Elaine Diaz
{ "" }
Robin Elaine Diaz passed to peace on September 19, 2020, after prolonged cardiovascular illness.Robin was a consummate mother, executive, and role model.She is survived by her sister, her daughter-in-law, and her son… as well as the six surrogate boys she mothered during her son’s high school years, when he and his friends filled their home morning, noon, and night, and where the only strict rules were no running or wrestling in the house.She is fondly remembered by the then staff of The Mohonk Mountain House, who witnessed her transformation from lowly clerk to Executive Housekeeper in a mere two-year span, and where she was awarded her most-coveted professional honor, Manager of the Year.Finally, she is remembered by all those whom she touched in both her personal and professional life, serving as role model, life coach, and oftentimes, therapist.She was one who knew how to do more with less; who knew how to struggle to succeed; who was an honor to have known. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robin-elaine-diaz

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
