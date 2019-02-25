|
Rodger C. Wells KINGSTON- Rodger C. Wells, 75, of Kingston, passed peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. He was born on May 10, 1943 in Kingston, and was the son of the late Harry and Helen Wells. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1961. For many years he had been employed by Kingston City Schools in the maintenance department until his retirement. Roger enjoyed photography, coin collecting, cutting wood and spending time with his grandson. He is survived by daughter, Holly Walsh; and her husband, Robert; grandson, Dylan Walsh; brother, Gordon Wells; and his wife, Carol Wells; a sister-in-law, Patricia Wells; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Norman Wells. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue., Kingston, the family will receive their friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7. For those who wish, contributions in Rodger’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Rd. #101, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 www.alz.org/hud sonvalley. A tribute for Rodger may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 26, 2019