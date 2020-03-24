|
|
KINGSTON- Roger Brown, 68, of Abruyn Street, Kingston, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center. Born June 16, 1951 in Atlanta, Ga.; he was the son of the late Margaret Scott. Roger was raised in Florida, he was a laborer in the local pavement industry. He was known as a "Gentle Giant". He played briefly for the New York Jets as safety. Roger is survived by his domestic partner, Sharon Drake-Brown; his children, Demetri Boler, Tiesha Seme, Lacretia Ann Mower; and his grandchildren, Edren Seme, Cameron Boler, and Lanila Seme. His brother, James Wakefield, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Due to Department of Health and New York State mandates to funeral homes, Roger's services will be private on Saturday. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-brown
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 25, 2020