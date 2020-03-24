Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Brown


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Brown Obituary
KINGSTON- Roger Brown, 68, of Abruyn Street, Kingston, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center. Born June 16, 1951 in Atlanta, Ga.; he was the son of the late Margaret Scott. Roger was raised in Florida, he was a laborer in the local pavement industry. He was known as a "Gentle Giant". He played briefly for the New York Jets as safety. Roger is survived by his domestic partner, Sharon Drake-Brown; his children, Demetri Boler, Tiesha Seme, Lacretia Ann Mower; and his grandchildren, Edren Seme, Cameron Boler, and Lanila Seme. His brother, James Wakefield, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Due to Department of Health and New York State mandates to funeral homes, Roger's services will be private on Saturday. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-brown
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -