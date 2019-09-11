Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
Roger D. Schoolcraft


1954 - 2019
CEMENTON- Roger D. Schoolcraft, of Hill Rd., Cementon, N.Y., died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Albany Medical Center at the age of 64.He was born on Sept. 22, 1954 in LaPlata, Md.He is survived by his parents Darrell and Mary Walls Schoolcraft. Roger graduated from the Gasaway High School in West Virginia and worked for many years as a supervisor with Evergreen Printing in Bellmawr, N.J.Besides his parents, survivors include his sister, Debbie and her husband Albert Auer of Round Top, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow in the Trinity Cemetery, Saugerties. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Condolences may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-d-schoolcraft
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 12, 2019
