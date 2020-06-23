Roger H. Osterhoudt
ACCORD-Roger H. Osterhoudt, 76, of Accord, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. He was born in Kingston, June 19, 1944 a son of the late Herman and Olive Osterhoudt. He was a lifelong area resident. Roger worked for the family construction business, Osterhoudt Brothers Construction, and then in the later years he worked as a bus driver for Arthur F. Mulligan / Bernie Bus Co. in Accord. Roger was a former member of the Kerhonkson / Accord First Aid Squad, a Life Member of Accord Fire Department Co. #1 and had been recognized as Fireman of the Year in 1991. He was also a member of Rochester Reformed Church. Roger enjoyed outdoor activities and NASCAR races. He formerly raced the car #7 in the Modified Division stock cars at Accord Speedway, Orange County Speedway in Middletown and the former Onteora Speedway. In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his wife Geneva Schneider Osterhoudt on Dec. 4, 2015.He is survived by a son Michael R. Osterhoudt (Jason LoGiudice) of Accord and a daughter Michelle G. Osterhoudt (Randy Van Wagenen) also of Accord. Visitation for family and friends will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 1 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service. The wearing of facemasks will be required for all attendees. Interment will follow at the Whitfield Cemetery in Accord. The family suggest memorial donations to Kerhonkson / Accord First Aid Squad or to the Accord Fire Department. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-h-osterhoudt

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
