Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger May

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger May Obituary
WEST HURLEY- Roger May, 75, of West Hurley, died on April 3, 2020 at his residence. Born in Kingston, N.Y; Roger is the son of the late August and Verna May. Roger served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He along with his wife Dorothy operated Haeckers Pastry Shop in Bronx, N.Y., until his retirement. Roger leaves behind his loving wife, Dorothy (Haecker) May; his two sisters, Elsie and Shirley; and his brother, Howard; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Roger was predeceased by his beloved parents, two sisters, and three brothers. There will be no services at Rogers request. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, NY. Condolences, tributes and photos of Roger may be left by visiting www.lasherfh.com , http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-may
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -