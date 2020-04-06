|
|
WEST HURLEY- Roger May, 75, of West Hurley, died on April 3, 2020 at his residence. Born in Kingston, N.Y; Roger is the son of the late August and Verna May. Roger served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He along with his wife Dorothy operated Haeckers Pastry Shop in Bronx, N.Y., until his retirement. Roger leaves behind his loving wife, Dorothy (Haecker) May; his two sisters, Elsie and Shirley; and his brother, Howard; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Roger was predeceased by his beloved parents, two sisters, and three brothers. There will be no services at Rogers request. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, NY. Condolences, tributes and photos of Roger may be left by visiting www.lasherfh.com , http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-may
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2020