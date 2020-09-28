1/1
Roger P. Kelley
SLEIGHTSBURGH- Roger P. Kelley, 83, of Third Avenue, Sleightsburgh, passed away at home while in the comforting presence of his family, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was born in Lockport, N.Y., on Nov. 5, 1936; a son of the late Jay and Doris (Taylor) Kelley. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Army Reserves and National Guard, he retired from the service as Sergeant First Class in 1996. Roger owned and operated Kelley Electric, Port Ewen. He was also employed as an electrician with Ulster County for over 24 years. After his retirement he was employed with Lowes Home Improvement in Ulster. Roger was a life member of the Port Ewen Fire Dept., where he also served as a Lieutenant and as fire commissioner. He also served as a constable with the Town of Esopus Constabulary (1970). He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rometta "Romey" (Yesse) Kelley; one son, Stephen (Tammy) Kelley of Port Ewen; one daughter, Erin Kelley of Kerhonkson; one stepdaughter, Diana "Dee" Morse; one stepson, James (Lorrie) Morse, both of Port Ewen; one brother, David R. (Barbara) Kelley of Florida; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by one daughter, Allison M. Kelley. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway Ulster Park, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing (which will limit funeral home occupancy) are required. The funeral service followed by burial with military honors by Joyce-Schirick VFW Post 1386 Honor Guard at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery will be private. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Roger, or a contribution in Roger's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice: www.hvhospice.org/donate-now. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Roger's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/roger-p-kelley


Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
