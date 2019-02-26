|
Roland Jennings RED HOOK - Roland Jennings, 89, a lifelong resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born on Aug. 21, 1929, in Red Hook, N.Y., he was the son of the late William T. and Mabel (Sherman) Jennings. Roland served for many years and throughout his career as the Chief Executive Officer at STAMP, Inc., based in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Formerly, Roland enjoyed and keep horses. He also was an avid stock car driver. He is survived by his longtime companion, JoAnn Russell of Red Hook, N.Y.; his daughters, Laurie (Terry McClane) Jennings of Florida, and Terri (William) Donahue of Ulster Park, N.Y.; his stepchildren, Marcie Russell of Rhinebeck, N.Y., and Keith Russell of Clermont, N.Y.; a sister, Shirley Fingar of Red Hook, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Angelina, Patricia, Charlotte, Jacqueline, Joey, Gordon, Stephanie, and Karl; several great-grandchildren; along with extended family, friends, and colleagues. In addition to his parents, his brother William Jennings predeceased him. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook. Memorial donations may be made in Roland’s memory to the United Methodist Church Of Red Hook, 4 Church Street, Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2019