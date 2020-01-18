|
|
RUBY- Ronald A. Costello, 87, of Scheffel Lane Ruby died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus.Born Sept. 26, 1932 on a farm in Port Ewen; he was the son of the late Thomas and Rose (Cafaldo) Costello.Ronald served in the U.S. Army 24th Division during the Korean War. He was a life member of Post 1386 . He worked for IBM where he was a product scheduler and planner as well as a member of its Quarter Century Club where he retired in July 1991. Ron was active in Ulster County Firematics, he is a life and oldest living member of Ruby Fire Department serving as Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Chief and also holding office as President, Vice President and Secretary. A life member of the Ulster County Volunteer Fireman's Association, former member of Rapid Hose Kingston, N.Y., and the Port Ewen Fire Department. He was a member of the Port Ewen Fife, Drum and Bugle Corps and The Colonial Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps. He is a former member of Loyal Order of the Moose 970 and current member of Loyal Order of the Moose 904 Poughkeepsie. Ron enjoyed all sports both competing and watching, he was a faithful New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, he bowled in many local leagues, a member of the State Moose Bowling Committee. Camping with family and friends was a special past time to him. He was a daily watcher of Jeopardy and a skilled Cruciverbalist.Ron is survived by his daughters, Roseann Bodemann and her husband Don of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Karen Matthews and her husband John of Ruby. His grandson, Nicholas Bodemann, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive.He was predeceased by his wife, Ida (Geuss) Costello in 1991; an infant daughter, Kim Costello; his brother, John Costello; and sister, Marge (Costello) Wood.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral procession will form at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Catherine Laboure at 10 a.m. Military Honors and burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Ruby Fire Department, Post 1386 or The Parish of Saint Catherine, St. Colman. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-a-costello
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020