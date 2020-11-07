CANANDAIGUA, N.Y.- Ronald A. Schiskey, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Canandaigua VA Medical Center. Ron was born in Kingston, N.Y. on April 16, 1945 to the late Frederick Schiskey and Catherine Crantz. He resided in Kingston, N.Y., working at a local coat factory until he enlisted and served in the United States Army. He moved to Albany, N.Y., where he worked for Freihofer's Bakery prior to moving to Canandaigua, N.Y., where he resided upon his death. Ron had an amazing sense of humor, a love of old cars, music, and trivia. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Jean Smith-Tiano and her husband Joseph, Marion Smith and her husband Nelson, Catherine Constable; sister-in-law, Patricia Schiskie; and brothers, John Schiskie and his wife Anna, Jim Schiskey and his fiancée Yvette, Michael Schiskey and his wife Ivonne, William Schiskey and his wife Laura. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his sisters, Joan Carchidi, Diane Short; brother, Frederick Shiskie; and brother-in-law, Michael Constable. A special thank you to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center's staff that took wonderful care of Ron over the past 20 years. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Saint Colman Church. Inurnment to follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canadaigua, N.Y., 14424. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-a-schiskey