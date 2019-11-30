|
LAS CRUCES, N.M.- Ronald Smith, 74, born Dec. 2, 1944, in the Bronx, N.Y., died on Oct. 24, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas, as the result of heart failure.The eldest son of Benjamin N. Smith, Jr., and Ethel E. Zimmermann Smith, he was a graduate of Saugerties High School (SHS) and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Texas A&M University. In his youth, he served as acolyte at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Camp. At SHS he was active in Debate, Choir, Operetta, Esopus Council, and Sawyer. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded two National Science Foundation summer scholarships, a NYS Regents Scholarship and the National Forensic League Degree of Distinction. He also served as a delegate to the Model United Nations in N.Y.C. and as a representative to the student legislature in Albany. At A&M Ron was Managing Editor of the Texas A&M Review and was President of the A&M fencing team. He was an officer in the A&M Corps of Cadets, represented the Corps at the funeral of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, was designated a Distinguished Student during his Junior year, served on the staff of the Student Conference on National Affairs, and was awarded several graduate student research and teaching assistantships.Ron’s distinguished professional career spanned more than 45 years in academia, government service and industry. He began as a college English teacher at A&M, Lamar University, and El Paso Community College. He was then selected for the U.S. Government's Management Intern Program, which led to Department of Defense (DoD) assignments in security administration and field investigations, technical writing and editing, and computer-based document production and network management. In industry, he served as a program analyst supporting the Department of Energy (DOE) Environmental Education and Development Program and as manager of a team of program and management analysts who advised and supported DOE in its interactions with state and tribal governments in various public accountability programs. Ron also served until 2009 as a technical advisor to and strategic planner for several technical government organizations at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) and Kirtland Air Force Base, including the Big Crow Program Office. He also advised New Mexico Tech, its Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center (EMRTC), its Playas Training and Research Center, and several other NM Tech research organizations and technical institutes. His work with these organizations required an intense involvement in their homeland security/homeland defense activities. Most recently he served as a legal researcher and bankruptcy paralegal for a Las Cruces law firm.Early in his government career he served as a credentialed Industrial Security Staff Specialist at the HQ of the Office of Industrial Security in Washington where he did a cover-to-cover revision of the Industrial Security Manual for Safeguarding Classified Information (ISM). In late 1974 he transferred to WSMR, where he served first as an Investigator/Inspector in the WSMR Intelligence Division and then as the first technical writer/editor for the Electro-Optical Guided Weapons Countermeasures / Counter-Countermeasures Joint Test and Evaluation Directorate [now known as the Center for Countermeasure (CCM)]. In that capacity he edited, rewrote or wrote more than 200 comprehensive reports of sophisticated CM/CCM field tests and analyses of U.S. and foreign precision guided weapons. He was honored in 1988 with a US Army Special Act Award.In 1982, as a District Commissioner with the Boy Scouts of America. His Scouting awards and honors include the District Award of Merit, Commissioner’s Arrowhead, and Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor. He was a graduate of the Commissioners’ College and the Wood Badge program. In 1982 Ron created Project Gila SOAR (Save Our American Resources), a 4-year series of conservation and public works projects performed on the Gila National Forest and Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument that resulted in more than $125,000 in benefits to the Forest Service and Park Service. Project Gila Soar involved more than 1,000 Boy Scouts, 52 of whom earned the Eagle Scout rank as the result of their planning and directing of specific conservation projects. Scouting magazine and the Congressional Record described Project Gila SOAR as the largest conservation project in NM since the days of the Civilian Conservation Corps. He was commended by President Reagan for his efforts with Project Gila Soar. Ron made no bones about telling people that Project Gila SOAR was the best thing he had ever done.Ron was predeceased by his younger brother, Robert; his parents; his grandparents, Ben and Annie Smith and Arno and Emma Zimmermann; all of his aunts and uncles, and three of his four first cousins.He is survived by his son, Paul (Cindy); grandchildren, Noah and Abigail; brother, Mark Young; brother Robert’s wife Roxanne; Bob and Roxanne’s children, Michael (Ellen), Steven (Amy), Lori (Josh Carrington), and David (Danielle); and 11 grandnieces and nephews.His memorial marker bears the following: (1) He could speak dog, cat, and other important languages. (2) He lived by the following: Either lead, follow, or get the Hell out of my way; (3) There are no great men. There are only great challenges that ordinary men are forced by circumstances to meet; and (4) He left his mark on this life: to some a period, to others an exclamation point, to himself a question mark. He was neither rich, nor famous, but he had a rewarding, fulfilling life that he appreciated until the day he died. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-arthur-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 1, 2019