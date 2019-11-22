|
|
ULSTER PARK- We celebrate the life and memory of Ronald Btemoswen Newsome, Sr., 70, who entered eternal rest on Nov. 15, 2019.Ronald was born on Dec. 2, 1948 to the late Booker T. and Aurelia Washington Newsome in Savannah, Ga.Ronald was a life-long learner and after completing his degree in electrical engineering at Savannah State College he continued to expand his knowledge with a large collection of books on religion, computers, and history. Ronald enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others and will be remembered as a man who loved to have conversations about God, philosophy, history, and science. He was a member of New Progressive Baptist Church in Kingston, N.Y. Among his many accomplishments were his service to the community as a Past Master at the Nimrod Lodge #96 Free and Accepted Masons in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and in the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He also served as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged.He leaves to mourn; a devoted wife, Joyce M. Newsome; two daughters, Joycelyn Newsome and Celeste (Jaron) Widom of Highland, N.Y.; two sons, Ronald Newsome, Jr., of New Paltz, N.Y., and Benjamin Newsome of Austin, Texas; three brothers, Kenneth T. Newsome, Carl E. Newsome, and Maznyl A. Newsome of Savannah, Ga.; one sister, Ailerua Newsome Crawford of Savannah, Ga.; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.Ronald is predeceased by one brother, Booker T. Newsome, Jr., and two sisters, Rose A. Larcheveaux and Carol E. Nix.Mr. Newsome will repose 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Final Visitation 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at New Progressive Baptist Church, 8 Hone St., Kingston, N.Y. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. M. Clark will officiate. Interment w/Full Military Honors Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. “Committed To Being The Very Best” Call us anytime (845)452-2894 or (845)452-6143. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-btemoswen-newsome-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019