Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
Ronald Burlingham


1956 - 2019
Ronald Burlingham Obituary
Ronald Burlingham KINGSTON- Ronald Burlingham, 63, of Kingston, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019 surrounded by his family at home after a brief illness. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Francine, of almost 38 years; sons, Matthew P. Burlingham (Lindsey), and Tyler J. Burlingham; his brother, John H. Burlingham (Nancy); sister, Melanie S. Burlingham Bailinson (David); sister-in-law, Sharon Perry Nerone; his aunt, June Carr; nieces, Elizabeth Burlingham Gonzales (Joseph), Melissa Burlingham Bardales (Luis); nephew, Robert J. Nerone (LeAnn); great-nieces, Shana M. Nerone, Emma Gonzales; great- nephews, Louie Bardalesn, and Julian (JJ) Bardales; and several cousins. Ron was predeceased by his parents, John F. and Muriel H. Burlingham. Ron was born in Catskill, N.Y., on May 28, 1956. He graduated from Onteora High School and Paul Smith’s College. Before his retirement, Ron was employed by IBM for over 30 years, and after his retirement he worked for VEECO and SP Scientific. Ron enjoyed sports, especially watching the JETS, METS, and NETS. He coached his sons’ Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams and was an announcer for Kingston Point BMX race track during his sons’ participation. He enjoyed traveling and being around family and friends. Family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Arlene B. Dawber officiating. Interment to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family suggests that donations in Ron’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 or to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. Online condolences may be left for the Burlingham family by visiting www.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 30, 2019
