|
|
HURLEY- Ronald C. Whispell, Sr., 79, of Hurley died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born May 11, 1940 in Kingston; he was a son of the late Francis Robert and Vera Louise (Thompkins) Whispell. For over 35 years, Ronald was employed by Heritage Energy as a propane delivery driver. He has also worked for the Town of Hurley, Charles River Laboratories, Siller Beef, Pilgrims Furniture, and his family farm. In the summer, Ronald would cut wood and enjoyed fishing. Surviving is his wife of over 50 years, Madge Bennett Whispell; his children, Ronald Whispell, Jr., and his wife Ginger of Cottekill, Roger Francis Whispell and wife Jennifer of Accord, Michael John Whispell (Marlo Auer) of Hurley; his grandchildren, Robert Whispell, Rachel Hill (Matthew), Cody and Erik Whispell; and his brother, Richard Whispell. His brother Robert Whispell died previously. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A graveside inurnment service will be held Thursday 1 p.m. at the Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-c-whispell-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 8, 2020