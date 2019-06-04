Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Germond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Charles Germond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Charles Germond Obituary
Ronald Charles Germond KINGSTON- Ronald Charles Germond was born on May 30, 1937 and died on April 17, 2019. He is the son of the late William and Kathryn Germond. He is survived by his siblings: Robert Germond of Norwalk, Ohio, Dorothy Germond of Tannersville, N.Y., Kay Mead of Lexington, N.Y., Beverly Sachenbacher of Salem, Va., Evelyn Irwin of Roxbury, N.Y., and Donald Germond of West Hurley, N.Y. He was predeceased by a sister, Ruth VanValkenburgh of Tannersville, N.Y., and a brother, Jerry Germond of Salem, Va.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.