Ronald Charles Germond KINGSTON- Ronald Charles Germond was born on May 30, 1937 and died on April 17, 2019. He is the son of the late William and Kathryn Germond. He is survived by his siblings: Robert Germond of Norwalk, Ohio, Dorothy Germond of Tannersville, N.Y., Kay Mead of Lexington, N.Y., Beverly Sachenbacher of Salem, Va., Evelyn Irwin of Roxbury, N.Y., and Donald Germond of West Hurley, N.Y. He was predeceased by a sister, Ruth VanValkenburgh of Tannersville, N.Y., and a brother, Jerry Germond of Salem, Va.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 7, 2019