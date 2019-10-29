|
RHINEBECK- A well-loved man, who loved well Ronald John Plambeck, of Rhinebeck, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, after a long, well-fought, battle with cancer.He was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on March 19, 1949, to Lily (King) Plambeck and John Plambeck, both of whom predecease him. He spent his childhood in LaGrange, N.Y. A graduate of Arlington High School Class of 1967, he next attended Dutchess Community College at which time he met his future wife of 50 years. Continuing his education, he attended Western New England College where he received a bachelor’s of science in Psychology, and then went on to SUNY New Paltz, where he received a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology. Moving to Rhinebeck, N.Y., in 1974, he raised his family, giving them unconditional love and support, until the day he died. With an entrepreneurial spirit he was self-employed by the age of 35, making him ever more present for the things he enjoyed and those that he loved. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Thornton Plambeck; his three children, Nathan R. (Heidi) Plambeck of Rhinebeck, April (Gregory) Mountain of Chatham, and Erica (Atiba) Celestine of Red Hook; and his eight adoring grandchildren, Pamela Mountain, Georgia Plambeck, Donald Mountain, Olive Mountain, Ewan Celestine, Meta Mae Mountain, Eve Celestine, and Nico Celestine. Also surviving are his loving sisters, Marilyn Hamilton and Lynn Freed; brothers, John Plambeck and Rick Plambeck; along with many nieces and nephews.His brother Robert Plambeck predeceases him. Ron was an avid hunter, hiker, kayaker, and woodworker. He was a lover of flight, a bird watching, enjoyed beach vacations, and human connection. He was a giver of support to everyone he met. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s (Wurtemburg) Lutheran Church in Rhinebeck. Burial will be handled privately.Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, N.Y.For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-john-plambeck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 30, 2019