ACCORD- Ronald John Santosky of Accord, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by love and family. He was 79 years old. Ron was born on April 20, 1941 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late John Santosky and the late Mollie (Irving) Wells. Mr. Santosky operated Ron’s Auto Repair and Sales in Accord, N.Y., for 44 years. His love for cars extended way beyond repair and sales, he was also an avid NASCAR fan. He had a passion for dirt track racing and he himself raced successfully for many years. Ron was a former volunteer for the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, the Accord Fire Department and was a former Town of Rochester Councilman holding the position for 12 years. His love for his family, community and willingness to help others will always be remembered. Ron is survived by his wife, Kandy (Collins) Santosky who was the love of his life, partner and best friend for 39 years; his children, Ronald M. Santosky of Accord, Roy Santosky of Copperas, Texas, Deborah Miller (Tim) of Cowpens, S.C., Crystal Sanchez (David) of Kerhonkson, and Gina Flynn (JR) of Kerhonkson; his siblings, Richard Santosky of Lyman, S.C., William Wells (Lynn) of Accord, Stanley Mesceda (Sheena) of Kerhonkson, Spencer Santosky of Accord, John Santosky (Annie) of Anderson, S.C., Virginia Canton of Kingston, N.Y., Shirley Knecht (William) and Deborah Mills of Kingston, N.Y., Dorothy Jolley (Steven) and Larry Santosky of Kerhonkson, and Joseph Santosky of Poughkeepsie; 11 grandchildren and three, great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his sister, Judith Brown. The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their support and compassion. Due to the ongoing world crisis services must be held privately for immediate family only. Contributions may be made in Ron’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. 845-626-3331. To send a personal condolence to Ron’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.