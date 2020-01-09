|
ACCORD- Ronald Lee Countryman, 82, of Accord, passed away peacefully at Golden Hill in Kingston on Jan. 8, 2020. He was born in Accord on Sept. 21, 1937; a son of the late Floyd and Florence Ford Countryman. He retired after 35 years of service at Heritage Energy (formerly Davenports) in High Falls. In his younger years he loved going to the racetracks and working on cars.He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Jacqueline Countryman; three sons, Donald (Joan) of Olivebridge, Dana (Dawn) of Wallkill, and William of Cottekill; a daughter-in-law, Paulette of North Carolina; two stepsons, Richard Dodge (Lori) of California and John Dodge (Susan) of North Carolina; and two stepdaughters, Patricia Flora (Rodney) of Indiana and Susan Dodge (Oliver) of Stone Ridge. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Shawn, Michelle, Matthew, Arthur, Kayla, Cara, Justin, Jared, Lauren, and Tyler, many step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Countryman, and sisters, Carol DiVita and Betty Roxby.A brother, Floyd; a sister, Barbara Binney; a son, Michael; and a granddaughter, Heather, all died previously.Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 5 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service. Cremation will take place privately and inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge, will take place at a later date. The family suggest memorial donations to the Accord Fire Department, PO Box 205, Accord, N.Y., 12404. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-lee-countryman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 10, 2020