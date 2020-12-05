1/1
Ronald P. Ferraro
1939 - 2020
KINGSTON- Ronald P. Ferraro, 81, of Kingston died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at home. Born April 16, 1939 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Peter and Yolanda (Sisco) Ferraro. Ron served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He owned and operated Yolanda Manufacturing Dress Company until its closure in 1985. He then worked as an accountant for Leland Oathout, CPA and Miron Building Products, Kingston, N.Y. He eventually retired from the Bank of America as a manager for the NYS Income Tax Dept. A successful handicapper, Ron very much enjoyed horse racing. He visited many tracks in his life, but enjoyed the closer tracks of Saratoga and Monticello. At one point, he was a co-owner of trotter horse. A fan of both baseball and golf, he would never miss one of his grandson’s games. Ron also had a creative side as he enjoyed gourmet cooking; and being a very skilled sketch artist and painter. His is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pennie (Pettinger) Ferraro; a daughter, Jodie Markle-Ross and her husband Steven of Marbletown; son, Damon Ferraro and his wife Jaime of Loxahatchee, Fla.; two grandchildren, Cody Markle of Kingston and Hayden Ferraro of Florida; and two brothers, Michael Ferraro of Las Vegas, Nev., and Peter K. Ferraro of Kingston. Nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his grandson, Keenan Ferraro, in 2010. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. In accordance with Ron's wishes, there will be no services. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-p-ferraro

Published in the Daily Freeman from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
