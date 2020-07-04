SAUGERTIES-Rosa S. Kirchberger, 96, formerly of Main St. died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 on Mrs. Frank Road. She was born Dec. 20, 1923 in Germany the daughter of the late Albert and Susanna Hahn Fichtner. An area resident for many years she previously resided in Walden and West Shokan. Rosa was a master knitter, loved to read and was a volunteer at the Head Trauma Center and the Office of the Aging for many years and had received numerous awards for her work. Predeceased by her husband, Frederic and a sister Louise, survivors include her siblings, Trude, Albert, and Hans Fichtner all of Germany her dear friends, Bernhard and Carol Spirig of Saugerties. Her Funeral Service was held privately with arrangements under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosa-s-kirchberger