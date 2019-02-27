Home

Rosalie F. Eckdish Toback

Rosalie F. Eckdish Toback Obituary
Rosalie F. Eckdish Toback LAUDERHILL, FLA.- Rosalie F. Eckdish Toback, 96, of Lauderhill, Fla., died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her home. Born in New York City, and a longtime resident of Kingston, N.Y.; she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Goldberg Pauker. Rosalie will be remembered for her friendliness, laughter, and quick wit. She especially loved animals and respected all God’s creatures big and small. Rosalie is survived by two sons, Stephen Eckdish and his wife, Maria of Mill Valley, Calif., Douglas Eckdish and his wife Colleen of Canton, Conn.; three grandchildren, Joshua, Erica, and Jessica; and two great-grandchildren, Sage and Richie. Her caregiver, Norma Davis and several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, Rosalie was predeceased by her first husband, Max Eckdish and her second husband, Bernard Toback. Funeral Service and interment will be privately held in Montrepose Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York, N.Y., 10128. Online condolences may be left for the family of Rosalie by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 28, 2019
