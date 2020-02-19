|
|
SAUGERTIES- Rosalie “Bunnie” Scrodanus, 84, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. She was born at home in Manhattan, delivered into this world by her grandmother, Gusippina Ricciardi’s, gentle hands. Her favorite, Uncle Benny, took to the radio that morning and announced to the city, “My sister, Eleanor just had a beautiful baby girl and she looks just like a Bunnie”! Bunnie was born to Eleanor and John Cecala on Nov. 2, 1935. She spent several summers with her family as borders of Triola’s Farm in Glasco, until the family moved to Overbaugh Street in 1946. After graduating from St. Ursula’s Academy in Kingston in 1953, she worked at Metropolitan Life in Kingston for several years as a Team Manager. She left work when she married in 1963, raised her children and returned to work as the office manager for Thomas P. Martin, CPA. She was an avid Yankee fan, she would boast how she slept through her 8th grade English regents because Uncle Benny took her to a double header the night before. For all that knew her, over a cup of coffee or a Manhattan, she was a “Sage of Life” with candid humor and steadfast convictions. She had an infectious laugh that complimented the twinkle in her green eyes. She will be remembered by all that knew her as Grandma Bun, with love and affection. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. She was predeceased by her parents; her devoted aunt, Mary Campanella; and many other uncles, aunts; and cousins. Survived by her sister, Josephine and her favorite brother-in-law Dominick Bongiorno of Saugerties; her son, Charles “Chuck” and his wife Robin Scrodanus of Altamont, N.Y.; her daughter, Dr. Christine M. Scrodanus, OD of Saugerties; her nephews, Joseph Bongiorno of Woodstock and John Bongiorno of Saugerties; and her Goddaughters, Michele Fabiano Pedersen of Glasco, and Pietrina Bulich-Clarke of South Carolina. A funeral procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Main Street Chapel, Saugerties, N.Y., and then proceed to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Glasco where a 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Friends may call Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Main Street, Saugerties. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to All Hands and Hearts, www.allhandsandhearts.org, 6 Country Road, Suite 6, Mattapoisett, Mass., 02793. Please offer your condolences for Bunnie and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosalie-scrodanus
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 20, 2020