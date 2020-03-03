|
ESOPUS- Rose A. "Amelia Rose" Albamont, 93, of Esopus died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Woodland Ponds in New Paltz. Born Sept. 6, 1926 in Hoboken, N.J., she was the daughter of the late, Ciro and Maria (Criscietiello) Matarazzo. For over 30 years, Amelia Rose worked as a civilian for the Army Recruiting and Quartermaster Corps. Following retirement she worked at Medrex in Esopus as an Indenting Supervisor. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church where she was also a member of the Martha and Mary's Group and the Altar Rosary Society. Amelia Rose also served as both a girl scout and cub scout leader. Surviving are her children, George Albamont and his wife Bonnie, James Albamont and his wife Karen, Marianne Albamont (Karl Schintone), Steven Albamont and his wife Susan, Louise Lutek and her husband Stan and John Albamont and his wife Vicky. 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive. Her husband, Charles Albamont; brothers, Ciro and Fred Matarazzo; and sisters, Maria Matarazzo, Anna Auletta, and Ida Matarazzo, all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleayfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral procession will form 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Esopus. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-a-albamont
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 4, 2020