Rose Carchidi Obituary
Rose A. Carchidi TOWN OF ULSTER-Rose A. Carchidi passed due to a long illness on Friday, March 8, 2019 at home. She is the widow of Aloysius G. Carchidi who passed in 2012. Rose was born Sept. 19, 1935 in Kingston the daughter of the late Edward S. and Caroline Ellsworth Slater. Rose is survived by one daughter Grace A. Kniffen. One grandson Timothy Kniffen and his partner Christopher Conrad. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com There will be no services held.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019
